Surrozen (SRZN) Price Target Increased by 13.51% to 42.84

The average one-year price target for Surrozen (NasdaqCM:SRZN) has been revised to $42.84 / share. This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior estimate of $37.74 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.62% from the latest reported closing price of $23.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surrozen. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRZN is 0.26%, an increase of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.56% to 4,907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

StemPoint Capital holds 713K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRZN by 6.49% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 633K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 603K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 310K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 260K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.