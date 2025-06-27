The Surprising Truths About Life After 40 That No One Mentions

In a recent YouTube video, Steve Chen, founder of CALLTOLEAP, shared some profound insights about life after 40. His observations resonated deeply with me and highlighted some uncomfortable truths we often ignore until it’s too late.

Chen comments, ‘The physical divide between those who invested in their health and those who didn’t becomes starkly apparent as we age. I’ve witnessed this firsthand among friends and family members. Some remain vibrant and energetic, while others struggle with preventable health issues. This isn’t about genetics or luck—it’s about consistent choices made over decades. As I approach my late thirties, I’ve been reflecting on the wisdom that comes with age.”

Financial Regrets Loom Large

Perhaps the most common regret I hear from people in their 40s mirrors exactly what Chen pointed out: a wish to have taken their finances more seriously in their younger years. The power of compound interest is real, and those who understood this early are now reaping the benefits.

As Chen noted, many people reach middle age lamenting that they didn’t budget better or invest more in their twenties and thirties. This financial awakening often occurs when retirement suddenly feels closer, and the runway for building wealth has shortened.

They all tell me they wish they budgeted and invested more in their twenties and thirties.

Success Requires Action, Not Dreams

I found Chen’s third point particularly powerful. Success isn’t about grand visions or elaborate plans—it’s about showing up and doing the work. Too many of us get caught in endless planning and dreaming without taking concrete steps forward.

The formula is simple but demanding:

Show up consistently Do the actual work required Stop dreaming and start doing

This straightforward approach cuts through the noise of productivity hacks and motivation techniques. Sometimes we overcomplicate what success requires.

The Power of Saying No

Learning to say no might be one of the most underrated skills for achieving happiness and financial freedom. Chen’s examples resonated with me—the constant pressure to upgrade phones, buy new shoes, or get a better car. These purchases rarely deliver lasting satisfaction, yet consistently drain our resources.

What truly matters in life isn’t accumulating stuff but building meaningful experiences and relationships. As I’ve grown older, I’ve become more selective about where my time, energy, and money are invested. This intentionality has brought more fulfillment than any purchase ever could.

The most meaningful areas to focus on include:

Deepening relationships with loved ones

Building sustainable wealth

Maintaining physical and mental health

Finding genuine sources of happiness

Each “no” to something trivial creates space for a “yes” to something that truly matters.

It’s Never Too Late to Begin

The final truth Chen shared is perhaps the most hopeful. There’s no expiration date on starting something new. I’ve seen people discover new passions, launch businesses, and transform their health well into their 50s, 60s, and beyond.

This perspective shift is liberating. Rather than viewing middle age as the beginning of a decline, we can see it as a time of wisdom, resources, and clarity about what we truly want.

These are the best years of your life. Take control of it. Don’t just let life happen to you because remember, you are the one who makes life happen.

Chen’s closing reminder that we make life happen—rather than letting it happen to us—captures the essence of personal agency. At any age, but particularly as we gain experience and wisdom, we have the power to shape our future.

“I’m taking these lessons to heart as I approach 40,” Chen says. “I’m determined to make conscious choices about my health, finances, and how I spend my time. The best years aren’t behind us—they’re the ones we create intentionally, with wisdom and purpose.”

