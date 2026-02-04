The Surprising Reason You Might Hate Retirement -- and What to Do About It

Key Points

A lot of people assume financial worries and health problems will be their biggest concerns in retirement.

Boredom could be an equally big problem.

Transitioning into retirement could help you figure out how you want to spend your days.

Even though many people look forward to retirement, it doesn't always end up being a smooth period of life. It's not uncommon for retirees to experience financial stress -- particularly those who don't have much savings and find themselves mostly reliant on Social Security for income.

It's also not unusual for health issues to get in the way of retirement. Not only do those issues tend to increase with age, but they can be costly to pay for once Medicare coverage kicks in.

But financial worries and health problems aren't the only things that might upend your retirement. You may end up hating your senior years for a completely different and surprising reason.

Will boredom wreck your retirement?

A lot of people look forward to the freedom retirement brings. But a funny thing tends to happen.

Many retirees end up with too much free time on their hands. And often, that leads to boredom -- and mental health issues to follow.

Being bored can hit adults differently than children. When you're five years old and bored because you're stuck indoors on a rainy weekend, you might whine and get frustrated. When you're 72 and feel useless and unfulfilled, it can take a much more significant mental toll.

Worse yet, many retirees go from working full-time to suddenly not working at all. That can be a very difficult adjustment, and one that amplifies feelings of boredom early on.

A better approach to retirement

Rather than run the risk of hating retirement due to being bored, you may want to try a few things. First, make a plan ahead of time for how you'll spend at least some of your days.

You don't need a completely packed calendar. But have a few anchor activities in mind to start off with. Those can evolve as you settle into your new routine.

Also, if possible, consider a transition into retirement. If your job allows for it, don't go from working 40 hours a week to working none. Try to work part-time. And if your employer won't support that, see if you can consult in your field or work part-time in a different capacity.

It's not just worries about a lack of savings and health issues that make people dislike retirement. If you're not busy enough, it can destroy your mental health. Know the risk of retiring too abruptly without a plan, and pledge to go in more prepared so you don't end up miserable during what's supposed to be a rewarding period of life.

