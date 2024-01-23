Surmodics' (SRDX) New Device to Boost Its Thrombectomy Platform

Surmodics, Inc. SRDX recently announced the successful early clinical use of the company’s Pounce LP (Low Profile) Thrombectomy System.

With the addition of a low-profile device, the Surmodics Pounce thrombectomy platform can effectively remove clots from peripheral arteries with a diameter of 2 mm to 4 mm, including those located below the knee.

Price Performance

For the past six months, SRDX’s shares have rallied 8.0% against the industry’s decline of 2.0%. The S&P 500 increased 6.4% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

The Pounce Thrombectomy devices from Surmodics are designed to remove emboli and thrombi from the peripheral artery vasculature without the need for surgery.

The new Pounce LP Thrombectomy System is recommended for use in vessels with diameters between 2 mm and 4 mm, which are common sizes for vessels located below the knee. The Pounce LP System is an addition to the Pounce Thrombectomy System, which was first released in 2021 and is meant to be used in vessels with a diameter of 3.5 mm to 6 mm.

By using the device, acute and subacute thrombus can be eliminated from the mid-peroneal artery below the knee without the need for embolization or additional thrombolytic treatment, which have traditionally been very challenging to remove.

The addition of this new device clearly shows the company’s solid efforts to improve its R&D stature, which has proven to be a key growth driver. It ensures to boost the company’s thrombectomy platform to provide more cost-efficient and effective treatments compared to existing available treatments for clot removal using surgical interventions, as in the case of peripheral artery disease.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the market size for global thrombectomy devices was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.9%. The market is expected to rise to $2.06 billion by 2030.

It is anticipated that the market for mechanical thrombectomy devices will rise because of the growing need for less invasive surgical procedures and the favorable reimbursement guidelines for cardiovascular and neurovascular operations.

Surmodics, Inc. Price

Surmodics, Inc. price | Surmodics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SRDX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks to consider in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR, and Acadia Healthcare ACHC.

Universal Health Services, sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for 2024. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.47%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UHS’s shares have gained 1.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline.

Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.

Integer Holdings’ shares have rallied 43.5% in the past year against the industry’s 3.7% decline.

Acadia Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%. ACHC’s long-term earnings are expected to grow at 11.2%.

Acadia’s shares have gained 11.7% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 5%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.