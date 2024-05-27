Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Red Violet (RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Red Violet, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.08 per share, which is a change of -20% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Red Violet compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 100%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.28 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -50.88%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Red Violet. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 47.37%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Red Violet earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Red Violet shares have added 27.8% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

