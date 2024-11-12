Surgery Partners reports Q3 adjusted EPS 19c, consensus 25c

Reports Q3 revenue $770.4M, consensus $769.76M. Eric Evans, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Surgical case volume, particularly in higher acuity and strategically important growth areas, remained strong this quarter. Together with recent acquisitions, we remain well positioned to continue to benefit from the migration of surgical cases to the optimal site of care and to deliver sustained mid-teens Adjusted EBITDA growth.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SGRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.