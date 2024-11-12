News & Insights

Surgery Partners reports Q3 adjusted EPS 19c, consensus 25c

November 12, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $770.4M, consensus $769.76M. Eric Evans, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Surgical case volume, particularly in higher acuity and strategically important growth areas, remained strong this quarter. Together with recent acquisitions, we remain well positioned to continue to benefit from the migration of surgical cases to the optimal site of care and to deliver sustained mid-teens Adjusted EBITDA growth.”

