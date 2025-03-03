Surgery Partners Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Surgery Partners (SGRY):

Earnings: -$108.5 million in Q4 vs. -$1.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.86 in Q4 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Surgery Partners reported adjusted earnings of $55.7 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.38 per share Revenue: $864.4 million in Q4 vs. $735.4 million in the same period last year.

