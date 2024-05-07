Surgery Partners Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Surgery Partners (SGRY):

Earnings: -$12.4 million in Q1 vs. -$24.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q1 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Surgery Partners reported adjusted earnings of $12.1 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $717.4 million in Q1 vs. $666.2 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.