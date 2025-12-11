Markets
Surgery Partners Announces $425 Mln Add-On Senior Notes Offering

December 11, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY), a major operator of short-stay surgical facilities, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Surgery Center Holdings, Inc., plans to issue an additional $425 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.250 percent senior unsecured notes due 2032.

The issuance will depend on market conditions and other factors. These notes will form part of the same series as the 7.250 percent senior notes that the subsidiary first issued in April 2024.

The new notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by all domestic wholly owned subsidiaries that currently guarantee the issuer's senior secured credit facilities.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

SGRY currently trades at $16.4 or 0.82% lower on the NasdaqGS.

