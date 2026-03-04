Surge Energy Inc. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -C$7.09 million

The company's bottom line totaled -C$7.09 million, or -C$0.07 per share. This compares with -C$2.66 million, or -C$0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 22.5% to C$126.38 million from C$163.17 million last year.

Surge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$7.09 Mln. vs. -C$2.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.07 vs. -C$0.03 last year. -Revenue: C$126.38 Mln vs. C$163.17 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.