Surge Components, Inc. Q3 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Surge Components, Inc. (SPRS) reported a profit for third quarter of $0.47 million

The company's earnings totaled $0.47 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $0.44 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 71.1% to $2.30 million from $7.97 million last year.

Surge Components, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

