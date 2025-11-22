Surge Battery Metals Secures Conditional TSX Approval For Evolution Mining Joint Venture

(RTTNews) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (NILIF, NILI.V) provided an update regarding its previously announced proposed joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited.

Surge and Evolution continue to work closely together to finalize the necessary documentation and engage with relevant third parties, with the intention of formally establishing the joint venture in the near term.

Surge Battery Metals said that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted conditional approval for the transaction. This approval is subject only to customary closing conditions, marking an important step forward in completing the joint venture.

