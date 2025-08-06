Surf Air Mobility to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Surf Air Mobility SRFM is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 12, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share is pegged at $1.09. The figure has been unchanged over the past 60 days. The company incurred a loss of $1.96 per share a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $25.9 million, suggesting a 20% year-over-year decline.

SRFM reported a loss of $1.31 per share in the first quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.08.

Against this backdrop, let us take a look at the factors that might have shaped the company’s June-quarter performance.

We expect scheduled service revenues to have decreased in the to-be-reported quarter from a year ago, primarily due to the elimination of unprofitable routes and a brief interruption of service earlier this year. On-Demand service revenues are also likely to have decreased year over year due to the company’s focus on charter profitability. The company expects June quarter revenues in the $23.5-$26.5 million band.

Low technology, as well as compensation costs, are expected to have aided the bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s efforts to optimize its airline plans are also expected to aid results. SRFM has been driving efficiencies from SurfOS, an AI-enabled software platform for the regional air mobility industry, developed with Palantir Technologies PLTR. An update on the same is expected on the second-quarter conference call.

What Does the Zacks Model Say About SRFM?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SRFM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here.

SRFM’s Earnings ESP: Surf Air Mobility has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SRFM’s Zacks Rank: SRFM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Some Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported second-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding $1.17 from non-recurring items) of $2.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. Earnings decreased 11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the June-end quarter were $16.65 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion and decreasing marginally on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1% year over year to $15.5 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT posted second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.31 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 and declined 0.8% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion and were flat year over year. JBHT’s second-quarter revenue performance witnessed a 6% increase in Intermodal (JBI) loads, a 13% increase in Truckload (JBT) loads, a 3% increase in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) productivity and a 6% increase in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) revenue per load.

These items were offset by Final Mile Services revenue declining 10%, lower revenue per load in both JBI and JBT, a 9% decrease in ICS load volume, and a 3% decline in average trucks in DCS. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, increased 1% on a year-over-year basis.

