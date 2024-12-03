News & Insights

Surefire Resources Extends Gold System at Yidby Project

December 03, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL has reported promising drilling results at its Yidby Gold project in Western Australia, extending the gold system with a 20-meter intercept at 1.73g/t. The project, featuring broad mineralized zones and significant gold potential, is strategically located near several major gold deposits. Surefire is set to advance its plans for a shallow open-cut heap leach operation as it continues to explore this emerging gold system.

