Surefire Resources Extends Gold System at Yidby Project

Surefire Resources NL has reported promising drilling results at its Yidby Gold project in Western Australia, extending the gold system with a 20-meter intercept at 1.73g/t. The project, featuring broad mineralized zones and significant gold potential, is strategically located near several major gold deposits. Surefire is set to advance its plans for a shallow open-cut heap leach operation as it continues to explore this emerging gold system.

