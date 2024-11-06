Supremex Reports Q3 Loss and Strategic Moves

Supremex (TSE:SXP) has released an update.
Supremex Inc. reported a challenging third quarter in 2024, with a net loss of $23 million, despite a slight revenue increase in their Packaging and Specialty Products segment. The company announced a strategic move to enhance financial flexibility through a sale-leaseback of two properties and a significant 25% increase in their quarterly dividend.
