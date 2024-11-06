Supremex Reports Q3 Loss and Strategic Moves

Supremex (TSE:SXP) has released an update.

Supremex Inc. reported a challenging third quarter in 2024, with a net loss of $23 million, despite a slight revenue increase in their Packaging and Specialty Products segment. The company announced a strategic move to enhance financial flexibility through a sale-leaseback of two properties and a significant 25% increase in their quarterly dividend.

For further insights into TSE:SXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.