Supply@ME Partners with p-Chip to Revolutionize Inventory Tracking

Supply@ME (GB:SYME) has released an update.

Supply@ME, a fintech company known for its Inventory Monetisation platform, has announced a strategic alliance with p-Chip Corporation to enhance inventory tracking and monetization. By integrating p-Chip’s microtransponder technology, Supply@ME aims to improve accuracy and implement new anti-fraud features, thereby revolutionizing the way inventory is tracked and monetized. This collaboration is set to redefine industry standards for operational trust and efficiency.

