Supply Network Director’s Major Share Reshuffle

Supply Network Limited has announced a significant change in Director Robert Darius Fraser’s holdings with the company. The director has made a notable adjustment on May 30, 2024, by transferring 80,809 ordinary shares, which were previously held indirectly through the Fraser Family Superannuation Fund and the Tracy Fraser Testamentary Trust, into a direct interest, valued at approximately $1.6 million.

