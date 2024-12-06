Supermicro receives extension from Nasdaq

Super Micro announced that it received a letter from Nasdaq informing the company that Nasdaq has granted the company’s request for an exception to Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5250 through February 25, 2025. The exception gives the company until February 25, 2025 to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30 and any other required filings. The company’s common stock will remain listed on Nasdaq during the exception period. If the company files all the required reports by February 25, 2025, the common stock will remain listed, so long as the company remains in compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules.

