News & Insights

Markets

Supermicro, Fujitsu To Develop Green AI Computing, Liquid-cooled Datacenter Solutions

October 03, 2024 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), an IT company said on Thursday that it will collaborate with Fujitsu Limited (FJTSY.PK) to develop green AI computing technology and liquid-cooled datacenter solutions.

Supermicro will develop and market a platform with Fujitsu's future Arm-based Fujitsu-Monaka processor that is designed for high-performance and energy efficiency and targeted for release in 2027. The two parties will also partner to develop liquid-cooled systems for HPC, Gen AI, and next-generation green data centers.

Charles Liang, CEO of Supermicro, said: "The two companies will focus on green IT designs with energy-saving architectures, such as liquid cooling rack scale PnP, to minimize technology's environmental impact."

Fujitsu and Supermicro will utilize their expertise to further develop rack-scale liquid cooling solutions to meet the growing demand from data centers and others.

Further, by integrating Fujitsu's Fujitsu-Monaka processor, the two companies will realize performance and power efficiency while also pursuing high reliability, security, and ease of use to implement green AI infrastructure.

Fujitsu-Monaka is a processor based on the Arm instruction set architecture, employing cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.