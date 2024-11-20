Superloop Resolves Legal Dispute with Aussie Broadband

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Superloop Ltd. has resolved its legal proceedings with Aussie Broadband, which had challenged Superloop’s directive to reduce its shareholding. The case has been dismissed with ABB agreeing to cover certain costs incurred by Superloop. This resolution follows ABB’s acquisition of a significant stake in Superloop earlier this year.

For further insights into AU:SLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.