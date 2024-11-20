News & Insights

Superloop Resolves Legal Dispute with Aussie Broadband

November 20, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Superloop Ltd. has resolved its legal proceedings with Aussie Broadband, which had challenged Superloop’s directive to reduce its shareholding. The case has been dismissed with ABB agreeing to cover certain costs incurred by Superloop. This resolution follows ABB’s acquisition of a significant stake in Superloop earlier this year.

