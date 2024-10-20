Superior Resources Advances Steam Engine Gold Project

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Superior Resources Limited has initiated Phase 2 of its drilling program at the Steam Engine Gold Project, aiming to expand its open-pittable resources and reduce development risk while expediting towards production. The recent Scoping Study highlights substantial financial potential with pre-tax cash flows up to $71 million, reinforcing the project’s promising outlook amid high gold prices. With untapped potential identified, the company is set on a fast track to unlock value in its Greenvale Project.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.