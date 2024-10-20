News & Insights

Superior Resources Advances Steam Engine Gold Project

October 20, 2024

TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Superior Resources Limited has initiated Phase 2 of its drilling program at the Steam Engine Gold Project, aiming to expand its open-pittable resources and reduce development risk while expediting towards production. The recent Scoping Study highlights substantial financial potential with pre-tax cash flows up to $71 million, reinforcing the project’s promising outlook amid high gold prices. With untapped potential identified, the company is set on a fast track to unlock value in its Greenvale Project.

