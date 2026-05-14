SuperCom Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) reported higher first-quarter revenue and record profitability metrics, with President and Chief Executive Officer Ordan Trabelsi pointing to growth in electronic monitoring, operating leverage and contract expansion in both Europe and the United States.

Speaking on the company’s first-quarter 2026 financial results and corporate update call, Trabelsi said SuperCom generated revenue of $7.6 million, up 8% from $7.05 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit rose 8% to $4.8 million, which he described as an over 10-year record, while gross margin remained “slightly above 63%.”

Operating income increased to $1.23 million from $1.21 million, also described by Trabelsi as an over 10-year record. EBITDA rose 32% to $3.34 million from $2.53 million, another over 10-year record, according to management.

Trabelsi said GAAP net income, excluding extraordinary financial gains recorded in the first quarter of 2025, increased to $1.33 million from $0.1 million. He said non-GAAP net income, excluding extraordinary financial gains recorded in the year-earlier period, rose 155% to $2.78 million from $1.1 million. GAAP earnings per share were about $0.24, while non-GAAP EPS was $0.51.

CEO Highlights Business Transformation and Profitability Gains

Trabelsi framed the quarter as a continuation of a multi-year shift toward electronic monitoring and public safety technology for government customers. He said SuperCom provides technology for local and national governments and has increasingly focused on criminal justice applications through its proprietary PureSecurity product suite.

He also reviewed the company’s recently reported fiscal 2025 results, saying they reflected the completion of a “very successful four-year transformation.” According to Trabelsi, the company’s electronic monitoring business produced a revenue compound annual growth rate of approximately 30% over that period, while company EBITDA grew at a compound annual rate of approximately 47%, reaching $9.4 million in 2025 from $2 million in 2021.

During that same period, Trabelsi said SuperCom reduced debt by approximately 45%, lowered its blended interest rate from double digits to slightly below 6% and increased cash and short-term deposits to more than $12 million.

Management attributed the latest profitability improvements to several factors, including economies of scale, operating leverage, consolidation of European operations and growth in the U.S. market.

European Operations Centralized to Improve Margins

Trabelsi said SuperCom has been consolidating and centralizing its operations in Europe, where projects span multiple countries and have historically required local partners for training, language support, in-country presence, deployment and other services.

The company has established a central European hub in Romania for logistics, equipment handling, shipments and returns, he said. SuperCom is also taking on more IT and support responsibilities directly, reducing its reliance on local partners. Trabelsi said the company now provides its own 24/7 multi-tiered technology support across projects.

“Centralizing these functions is significantly improving margins across contracts,” Trabelsi said.

He also said SuperCom is using artificial intelligence to accelerate development, introduce new automations, improve operational efficiency and reduce costs across development and customer operations. In response to an analyst question from Song Lim of Sapient Investments, Trabelsi added that the company has been integrating AI into its technology offerings and expects to provide future updates.

U.S. Electronic Monitoring Revenue Run Rate Rises

SuperCom’s expansion in the U.S. was a key focus of the call. Trabelsi said the company’s U.S. electronic monitoring technology annualized recurring revenue run rate grew by more than 180% compared with May 2025. He later clarified, in response to a question from Matthew Galinko of Maxim Group, that the figure refers to SuperCom’s electronic monitoring technology ARR and excludes recurring revenue from the company’s LCA business in California.

Trabelsi said the company has signed more than 40 new electronic monitoring contracts since mid-2024 and built 17 new service provider partnerships. He noted that revenue recognition can lag contract signing because deployments may take up to six months or more as customers replace existing units.

“In 2026, in Q1, we’ve seen this nice growth in ARR, which continues to improve as the months go by in the year,” Trabelsi said.

He said the U.S. market is expected to become increasingly important to SuperCom over time, noting in response to analyst Greg Mesniaeff of Kingswood Capital that U.S. revenue remains smaller than Europe because of project size. Trabelsi said he expects the U.S. to eventually grow past Europe, citing an estimated $1.8 billion U.S. market by 2028 compared with $300 million in Europe.

Company Points to Contract Wins in Europe

In Europe, Trabelsi highlighted two new national contracts, including a $17 million national contract from Sweden’s Ministry of Justice. He said that award brought SuperCom’s aggregate initial value of electronic monitoring contracts won in Sweden to more than $25 million.

Trabelsi said SuperCom has won more than 15 national projects in recent years and described customer relationships as “very sticky.” He said the company has displaced long-term incumbents, including a 25-year incumbent in Sweden and incumbents of more than 20 years in Israel and Germany.

He also discussed Romania, where SuperCom won the country’s first electronic monitoring contract in 2022 with an initial value of more than $33 million. In response to Mesniaeff’s question, Trabelsi said Romania remains an active customer and that SuperCom is receiving and supplying new orders, although order levels can vary based on the customer’s needs.

Trabelsi said SuperCom expects future opportunities in Europe, including a potential opportunity in Italy expected at more than $20 million and a U.K. opportunity expected to exceed 150 million British pounds, with an initial request for proposals expected sometime in 2027.

Competitive Position and Outlook

Asked about the competitive environment, Trabelsi said there are roughly 10 global players in the electronic monitoring industry and described the barriers to entry as high because customers require experience and references. He said SuperCom recently announced four county contract wins in New York and displaced three incumbents.

Trabelsi said SuperCom typically scores higher on technology and benefits from live demos, trials and customer references in the U.S. In Europe, he said national evaluation processes can take months. He stated that SuperCom has had a win rate above 65% in European requests for proposals and said U.S. county-level opportunities have shown even higher rates so far, while cautioning that it is still early in the company’s U.S. expansion.

Discussing future European bids, Trabelsi said SuperCom is better positioned than in the past because of a stronger balance sheet, more cash and a larger reference base. He said prior bids were affected by concerns about the company’s financial position and limited references.

“Today, our balance sheet is much stronger,” Trabelsi said. “We have a much larger reference base. The company is much more stable.”

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is a technology firm specializing in electronic monitoring, digital identity and secure IoT solutions. The company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms designed to monitor individuals in correctional and pre-trial settings, as well as to provide secure digital identity credentials for governments and commercial clients. SuperCom's core offerings include GPS and radio frequency (RF) tracking devices, biometric readers, secure communications modules and cloud-based monitoring portals.

In addition to correctional monitoring, SuperCom has expanded into the digital identity and eHealth sectors.

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