SuperCom Net Income Jumps 80 Percent

SuperCom(NASDAQ:SPCB) highlighted a gross margin expanded by 9.5 percentage points to 59.1% from the prior year period and an 80% YoY increase in first-half GAAP net income to $5.3 million, despite a Revenue declined 4.8% to $7.14 million from the prior year period. Key strategic updates included further progress in high-margin U.S. contracts, accelerated expansion into new geographies and product launches, and a strengthened balance sheet, with cash at $15 million as of Q2 2025.

Gross margin surges as SuperCom pivots to higher-value contracts

Operating income rose 187% to $1.1 million from the prior year period, while EBITDA increased 56% to $2.25 million in Q2 2025, marking twelve consecutive quarters of positive (non-GAAP) EBITDA as of Q2 2025. This margin improvement was driven by a shift toward higher-margin contracts and an improved revenue mix.

"Gross profit increased by 12.7%, for example, to $4.2 million, up from $3.7 million, and gross margin expanded by 9.5 percentage points, reaching 59.1% compared to 49.6% last year. This improvement reflects a strong contribution of high-value technology-led projects and a higher mix of revenue with higher margins. Operating income rose sharply by 187% to $1.1 million compared to $0.4 million, with operating margin nearly tripled to 15.1% from 5.3% in the previous year period."

-- Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO

U.S. market expansion drives contract wins and recurring revenue

SuperCom secured over 30 new electronic monitoring (EM) contracts and entered 11 new U.S. states since mid-2024, leveraging a centralized cloud-based platform that reduces deployment costs and improves margin relative to European operations. The company also established nine new strategic partnerships to strengthen local market reach across states and is targeting both organic and inorganic expansion through reseller acquisition.

"Since mid-2024, we've secured over 30 new electronic monitoring contracts, entered 11 new states, and established nine strategic partnerships with regional partner providers to accelerate market access. In the second quarter, we expanded into Tennessee, Virginia, and Nebraska, and were selected as the only new EM provider on a statewide procurement vehicle in North Carolina, enabling streamlined access to counties across the state."

-- Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO

This rapidly diversifying and growing U.S. contract base substantially increases addressable recurring revenue and embeds SuperCom more deeply in a fragmented, high-margin, and scalable market, setting a foundation for continued expansion and higher predictability in cash flows.

Balance sheet strengthens, enabling strategic flexibility

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15 million, up from $5.7 million at the end of Q2 2024, while book value of equity rose to $37.3 million, up from $13.8 million at the end of Q2 2024, underpinned by improved cash generation, disciplined capital raises, and proactive debt restructuring, Working capital grew to $40.8 million as of Q2 2025

"Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15 million, up from $5.7 million at the end of Q2 2024, reflecting improved cash generation and financing ability. Working capital improved to $40.8 million, and book value of equity rose to $37.3 million, each up significantly from $26.1 million and $13.8 million, respectively, at the end of Q2 2024."

-- Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO

This stronger capital position enhances SuperCom's ability to pursue U.S. reseller acquisitions, invest in R&D, and manage operational risk while supporting accelerated organic expansion efforts in both the U.S. and Europe.

Looking Ahead

Management did not provide explicit quantitative revenue or margin guidance but reaffirmed a focus on long-term margin expansion through increased U.S. business penetration, additional contract wins, and further economies of scale. The company highlighted ongoing bids for large-scale projects in both Europe and the U.S, stated an intent to pursue U.S. acquisitions to bolster growth, and noted a commitment to integrating AI across core solutions, with related announcements expected in upcoming quarters, as stated by management on the Q2 2025 earnings call. No specific full-year financial projections or deal timelines were disclosed.

