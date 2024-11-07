News & Insights

SuperCom Adjusts Fractional Share Policy After Reverse Split

November 07, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

SuperCom (SPCB) has released an update.

SuperCom Ltd. has completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares, which are now trading on Nasdaq under the symbol ‘SPCB’. The company has updated the treatment of fractional shares resulting from the split, ensuring fair outcomes for shareholders by rounding up certain fractions or providing cash value in some cases. This move is intended to protect shareholders from potential exploitation and maintains the original reverse split ratio.

