Super Retail Group Reports Strong Performance in 2024

Super Retail Group Limited has showcased a robust financial performance for the 2024 fiscal year, achieving a 30% return for shareholders and opening its 750th store amidst challenging market conditions. The company’s four core brands—Supercheap Auto, rebel, BCF, and Macpac—demonstrated resilience, with strong sales and customer engagement, particularly through its extensive club membership programs. These results underscore the effectiveness of the Group’s omni-retail strategy and its ability to adapt to evolving consumer behaviors.

