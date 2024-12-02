Super Micro options imply 9.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Super Micro is 1.4x normal with calls leading puts 7:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.9%, or $4.20, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 14.6%.
