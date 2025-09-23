Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?

The United States is on a mission to consolidate and onshore semiconductor and chipmaking.

What started with future plans for building factories across the country has evolved into government and private players investing in firms that are lagging behind in size or scale—and Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) could be the next target.

Not only has the United States government acquired a multi-billion-dollar stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC), but NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ: NVDA) has followed suit with its own $5 billion investment. These moves are more than just financial; they represent a strategy to close capacity gaps and expand among leading industry players, securing domestic leadership.

Super Micro, which provides critical infrastructure for AI, finds itself well-positioned as these partnerships unfold.

Why Efficiency Matters

Data centers consume massive amounts of electricity, putting pressure on power grids and raising costs for operators, and in some cases, utilities and consumers as well.

Right now, the two main solutions are finding cleaner, reliable, long-term energy sources (not yet feasible) or improving the efficiency of current energy usage. And this is where Super Micro comes in.

Its cooling technologies and power systems are increasingly critical as AI infrastructure proliferates. With systems supporting NVIDIA’s latest supercomputer “Blackwell,” Super Micro’s capabilities already align with the dominant players in the space.

Collaboration Signals: NVIDIA & SMCI

With a $27 billion market capitalization, Super Micro presents a viable option for acquisition.

Its enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple is around 20.5x, which suggests it’s not prohibitively expensive given its strategic importance. For reference, Intel's was 19.0x when the government and NVIDIA took up stakes.

Super Micro already collaborates with NVIDIA to provide cooling services for its high-performance AI systems. However, the partnership around Blackwell systems brings the companies into deeper alignment and makes Super Micro a potentially strategic asset if NVIDIA continues expanding its AI infrastructure footprint.

In fact, the market seemed to react to this possibility. On the day NVIDIA announced its Intel stake, Super Micro rallied by nearly 5%. Given that these companies don’t always move in tandem, the timing sparked speculation that Super Micro could be next in line for investment or acquisition.

Investor Sentiment: The Bigger Picture

Over the past week, MarketBeat tracked a 527.3% increase in the number of investors following Super Micro stock. This could be a theme in the broader financial sector or specifically related to the Intel acquisition, but regardless, it reflects growing attention that could translate into upward momentum.

