Super Micro Computer's Rack-Scale AI Push: A New Growth Catalyst?

Super Micro Computer’s SMCI business has evolved from a components and subsystems provider to delivering server and storage systems, then full rack-scale solutions, and is now progressing toward comprehensive data center building block solutions (DCBBS). SMCI’s DCBBS accounted for 4% of SMCI’s profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, and the company expects the contribution to rise to double digits by the end of 2026.

Super Micro Computer’s majority of revenues is now driven by its rack-scale solutions. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, SMCI reported that it increased its internal power capacity to 63 megawatts. SMCI is also expected to scale up its rack capacity to 6,000 units per month, including 3,000 direct liquid cooling racks by the end of fiscal 2026. SMCI is gaining from the demand for its products due to rising support for AI and HPC workloads.

SMCI offers its rack-scale compute architecture for large-scale AI training, enterprise AI inference and training, visualization and design, content delivery and virtualization and AI edge. With new integrations like NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, SMCI can replace standard 1U/2U servers, delivering major performance gains over CPU-only setups with minimal data center changes.

As the demand trend shifts toward rack-scale architecture, SMCI has planned to set up its upcoming facilities in the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Netherlands and the Middle East to have explicitly designed rack-level production, not just server assembly. The existing demand trend has led SMCI to project that it will achieve $36 billion in total revenues in fiscal 2026, indicating a massive 64% year-over-year growth.

How Competitors Fare Against SMCI

Super Micro Computer competes with Dell Technologies DELL and Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE in the AI and data center market. Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are both major suppliers of servers and storage systems, with a broad customer base across enterprises and cloud providers.

In the rack scale server domain, Dell provides solutions like Dell Integrated Rack 5000 Series for the highest level of GPU density in standard racks with advanced thermal management and Dell Integrated Rack 7000 Series with 21-inch open compute project standards meant to support multiple generations of CPUs and GPUs. Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers the ProLiant series.

SMCI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Super Micro Computer have plunged 33.2% in the past 12 months against the Zacks Computer – Storage Devices industry’s growth of 353.9%.

SMCI 12-Month Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, SMCI trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.29, lower than the industry’s average of 2.35.

SMCI Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 8.25% and 30.94%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings have remained unchanged for 30 days.



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Super Micro Computer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.