Super Micro Computer Unusual Options Activity For December 04

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $237,450, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $211,189.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $34.0 and $60.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 5172.5, with a total volume reaching 2,523.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $34.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $31.2 $29.0 $30.0 $60.00 $150.0K 95 50 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/27/24 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $40.00 $60.7K 1.1K 183 SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/13/24 $8.2 $7.75 $8.04 $34.00 $58.1K 837 181 SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/13/24 $6.65 $6.45 $6.49 $36.00 $47.0K 770 49 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/03/25 $8.85 $8.35 $8.7 $35.00 $43.4K 1.3K 63

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer Trading volume stands at 6,796,272, with SMCI's price up by 0.53%, positioned at $40.42. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. What The Experts Say On Super Micro Computer

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $28. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $23.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

