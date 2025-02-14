Super Micro Computer Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 123 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 49% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 33 are puts, for a total amount of $2,616,032, and 90 are calls, for a total amount of $7,182,497.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $120.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 6988.72, with a total volume reaching 1,068,273.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.7 $6.65 $6.7 $26.00 $1.0M 815 1.5K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $8.35 $8.3 $8.35 $40.00 $668.0K 12.7K 2.1K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.6 $13.4 $13.6 $75.00 $272.0K 8.4K 691 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.6 $13.2 $13.6 $75.00 $235.2K 8.4K 3.0K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.85 $15.8 $15.85 $33.00 $158.5K 3.7K 458

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer Trading volume stands at 103,065,569, with SMCI's price up by 10.64%, positioned at $46.78. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $44.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $35. * An analyst from Northland Capital Markets has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $57. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Neutral rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $40. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

