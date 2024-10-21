Super Micro Computer Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 42 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $824,710, and 33 are calls, amounting to $1,689,791.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $122.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 4431.47, with a total volume reaching 50,848.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $19.0 to $122.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.7 $7.6 $7.7 $47.00 $385.0K 4.8K 500 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.2 $19.8 $20.05 $50.00 $200.5K 2.0K 434 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.8 $19.8 $20.79 $48.00 $145.5K 102 73 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.5 $1.45 $1.45 $46.00 $145.0K 5.4K 1.6K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.2 $19.8 $20.0 $50.00 $141.1K 2.0K 334

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

In light of the recent options history for Super Micro Computer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer Trading volume stands at 24,665,141, with SMCI's price up by 1.95%, positioned at $48.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $521.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $42. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $1000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Super Micro Computer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

