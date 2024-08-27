Super Micro Computer Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 41 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 29 are puts, totaling $2,349,475, and 12 are calls, amounting to $972,449.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $435.0 and $700.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Super Micro Computer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Super Micro Computer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $435.0 to $700.0, over the past month.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $17.4 $16.7 $16.7 $500.00 $878.4K 3.0K 3.9K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $28.0 $26.7 $28.0 $530.00 $274.8K 1.2K 1.0K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $13.0 $12.4 $13.0 $570.00 $204.1K 801 283 SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $6.4 $6.2 $6.2 $600.00 $127.1K 2.8K 1.5K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $39.3 $38.4 $39.25 $550.00 $121.6K 3.5K 593

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Super Micro Computer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer With a volume of 1,265,547, the price of SMCI is down -5.83% at $529.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $825.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $700. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $800. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $650. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $675. An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $1300.

