Super Micro Computer Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 100 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 42 are puts, totaling $2,574,840, and 58 are calls, amounting to $3,908,662.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $560.0 to $1580.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Super Micro Computer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Super Micro Computer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $560.0 to $1580.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $50.0 $49.0 $50.0 $900.00 $210.0K 470 669 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/24/24 $39.6 $39.5 $39.5 $900.00 $197.5K 1.1K 1.1K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $54.4 $53.1 $53.95 $880.00 $134.8K 70 153 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $52.7 $51.7 $52.15 $890.00 $130.3K 228 104 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $40.8 $40.2 $40.75 $880.00 $126.3K 280 1.1K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer With a volume of 2,206,264, the price of SMCI is down -0.9% at $879.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

