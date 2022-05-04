Markets
Super Micro Computer Soars On Higher Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) shares are surging more than 24 percent on Wednesday morning after the company reported more than 4 times growth in third-quarter earnings compared to the prior year on sales improvement.

Quarterly earnings were $76.97 million from $18.42 million last year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $1.43, up from $0.35 in the previous year. Net sales climbed to $1.355 billion from $895.88 billion a year ago.

Shares are currently at $53.97, up 24.83 percent from the previous close of $43.23 on a volume of 809,782.

