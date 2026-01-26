Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ended the recent trading session at $30.78, demonstrating a -2.9% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

The server technology company's stock has climbed by 3.46% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 3, 2026. On that day, Super Micro Computer is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.31%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.43 billion, reflecting a 83.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.11 per share and a revenue of $36.46 billion, indicating changes of +2.43% and +65.94%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Super Micro Computer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Super Micro Computer is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.04. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.69 of its industry.

It's also important to note that SMCI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SMCI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

