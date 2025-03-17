Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Super Micro Computer (SMCI) standing at $41.94, reflecting a -0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Shares of the server technology company witnessed a loss of 11.98% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Super Micro Computer in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Super Micro Computer is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.39%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.34 billion, reflecting a 38.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.56 per share and a revenue of $23.77 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.84% and +59.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Super Micro Computer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Super Micro Computer is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

