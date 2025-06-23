Super Micro Computer Plans To Offer $2 Bln Of Convertible Senior Notes; Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) said on Monday that it intends to offer $2 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030.

The company also plans to grant an option to the initial purchasers to buy up to an additional $300 million of the notes.

Super Micro Computer expects to use net proceeds of the offering to fund the capped call transactions, to repurchase shares from the purchasers of the convertible notes concurrently with the pricing of the offering in privately negotiated transactions, and for general corporate purposes.

SMCI was down by 4.46% at $43.30 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

