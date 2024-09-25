Super Micro Computer Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Super Micro Computer. Our analysis of options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) revealed 82 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 39 were puts, with a value of $2,223,818, and 43 were calls, valued at $2,777,259.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $1000.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Super Micro Computer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Super Micro Computer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $1000.0, over the past month.

Super Micro Computer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $32.3 $31.7 $31.9 $460.00 $264.6K 422 388 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $262.6 $260.1 $261.35 $200.00 $261.3K 3 10 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $99.9 $99.6 $99.9 $470.00 $209.7K 0 21 SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $33.5 $32.5 $33.0 $460.00 $164.9K 422 271 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $11.2 $11.0 $11.0 $460.00 $144.1K 1.5K 4.4K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Super Micro Computer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer Currently trading with a volume of 4,105,015, the SMCI's price is down by -0.62%, now at $460.73. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $637.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $438. * An analyst from CFRA downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $454. * An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $693. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $1000. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $600.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Super Micro Computer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.