Super Micro Computer: More Issues Arise

Super Micro Computer SMCI is a total IT solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge services, fully explaining why the stock has shot up in popularity over recent years.

Shares initially had an incredible run back in 2024 before plummeting over recent years, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now, the company has found itself back in the news for less desirable reasons, with shares again facing big pressure following the development.

Super Micro’s History

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Super Micro Computer come under heavy scrutiny in recent years; shares also suffered after a short report accused the company of accounting manipulation back in 2024.

It delayed the filing of its 10-K annual report that year, and also saw its auditor resign, bringing about further scrutiny. However, an Independent Special Committee eventually found no evidence of misconduct by management or the Board of Directors.

Recent Allegations

Last week, it was revealed that a co-founder and sales manager of SMCI was charged in relation to an alleged conspiracy to commit export-control violations, specifically surrounding high-end AI servers that were filled with NVIDIA NVDA chips to China. A contractor was also charged, though that person is not an employee of SMCI.

As a result, the two Super Micro Computer employees were placed on administrative leave, whereas its relationship with the contractor has since been terminated. Still, it’s critical to note that the company itself has not been accused of any wrongdoing, not being named in the indictment.

The US has imposed strict export controls on advanced AI chips to maintain a technological ‘moat’. While GPUs are sold to companies for AI research, the US government views them through the lens of National Security, which helps explain why these rules are so rigid and in place.

Nonetheless, the company has been cooperating fully with the government's investigation and will continue to do so, also stating –

‘The conduct by these individuals alleged in the indictment is a contravention of the Company's policies and compliance controls, including efforts to circumvent applicable export control laws and regulations. Supermicro maintains a robust compliance program and is committed to full adherence to all applicable U.S. export and re-export control laws and regulations.’

Outlook for SMCI

Analysts have been bearish on the company’s EPS picture for some time now, with revisions for both its current and next fiscal year notably bearish over the past year, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SMCI’s next quarterly release is expected near the beginning of May, perhaps clearing up some of the recent concerns. Current consensus expectations for the quarter to be reported suggest 170% YoY sales growth on 100% higher EPS, though these expectations can definitely shift before the release comes.

For those interested in AI exposure in stocks with much stronger EPS outlooks, SanDisk SNDK remains a top-tier option, as shown below. SanDisk currently sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to the bullish revisions, with SanDisk shares also displaying much more momentum throughout 2026 so far.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.