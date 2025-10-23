Super Micro Computer Lowers Q1 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) on Thursday lowered its revenue guidance for the first quarter, citing the rescheduling of some design wins to the second quarter

The company now expects first-quarter revenue of $5 billion, down from prior guidance of $6 billion-$7 billion. On average, 16 analysts look for revenue of $6.48 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro said, "We see customer demand accelerating, and we are gaining AI share, reiterating revenue of at least $33B for FY 2026 with the expectation of delivering more."

Supermicro's shares were down more than 1% in pre-market trading from Wednesday's close of $52.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.