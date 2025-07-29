Super Micro Computer Looking to Breakout

Strong upside move from Super Micro Computer ( SMCI ). It’s been hanging in there after Liberation Day, approaching the yearly high it it hit back in February. Technicals looks very constructive with a recent “Golden Cross” taking place in June. The last time that happened was back in 2022, before the stock shot up to all time highs over $122.

If it can fight its way through the $60s, the next area of resistance is the April 2024 swing low of $67.10. The stock saw a very large range back then, with wild moves up to $100 in short order. There are some Fibs on the way up as well but I feel like the swing lows are going provide more action than them.

Moving Averages: Bartosiak starts by examining the stock's moving averages, such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. He points out the significance of crossovers and divergences between these averages, which can indicate potential trend changes.

Support and Resistance Levels: Bartosiak identifies key support and resistance levels on the chart. These levels act as barriers that the stock price must breach or hold above, providing traders with critical decision points.

Chart Patterns: He discusses chart patterns like head and shoulders, cup and handle, or flags, and their relevance in predicting future price movements. These patterns can offer valuable insights into potential bullish or bearish trends.

Volume Analysis: He emphasizes the importance of volume analysis in confirming price trends. An increase in trading volume during a breakout or breakdown can validate the significance of a price move.

Dave Bartosiak's technical analysis approach adds depth to our understanding of Super Micro Computer’s stock chart. By paying attention to moving averages, support and resistance levels, chart patterns, technical indicators, and volume, he equips investors with a comprehensive toolkit for making well-informed decisions in the stock market. Remember, while technical analysis is a valuable tool, it's important to consider other factors like fundamental analysis and market sentiment before making investment choices.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.