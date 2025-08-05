Super Micro Computer Inc. Announces Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $195.14 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $297.24 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Super Micro Computer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $260.72 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $5.756 billion from $5.354 billion last year.

Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $195.14 Mln. vs. $297.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $5.756 Bln vs. $5.354 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.0 - $7.0 Bln

