News & Insights

Markets
SMCI

Super Micro Computer Expects Q2 Profit To Be Flat

February 11, 2025 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Tuesday reported its preliminary results for the second quarter and updated its revenue outlook for the full year.

The company now expects net sales in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion, reflecting 54% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 11.8% to 11.9%

Second-quarter net income per share is expected in the range of $0.50 to $0.52, flat year-over-year. Adjusted net income per share is expected in the range of $0.58 to $0.60.

The company expects net sales in the range of $5.0 billion to $6.0 billion for the third quarter, net income per share of $0.36 to $0.53 and adjusted net income per share of $0.46 to $0.62.

For fiscal year 2025, the company is updating its revenue guidance from a range of $26 billion to $30 billion to a new range of $23.5 billion to $25 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.