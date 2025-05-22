Super League Sells InPVP Minecraft Property to Mineville LLC, Streamlining Focus on Playable Media Solutions

Super League sold its InPVP Minecraft property to Mineville LLC, enhancing focus on playable media while reducing costs.

Super League has announced the sale of its Minecraft property, InPVP, to Mineville LLC in an all-cash transaction aimed at streamlining Super League's focus on playable media and reducing operating costs. This move allows Mineville, which already operates successful Minecraft Java servers, to expand into the Minecraft Bedrock ecosystem, attracting a larger segment of players. As part of the deal, Super League will serve as Mineville's exclusive partner for brand partnerships and advertising sales, reaching a monthly audience of 8.1 million active Minecraft users. This collaboration is designed to offer Super League's clients innovative in-game programs that meet specific campaign goals. Super League's CEO expressed enthusiasm about the sale and the potential for future partnerships, while Mineville’s co-founder highlighted their long-standing commitment to the Minecraft community.

Potential Positives

Sale of InPVP allows Super League to reduce operational costs and streamline focus on playable media and content solutions.

Super League becomes the exclusive partner for brand partnerships and advertising sales for Mineville, expanding audience reach to 8.1 million monthly active Minecraft users.

The transaction is part of Super League's broader strategy to enhance its position in the gaming and marketing sectors, potentially improving future growth opportunities.

Super League's collaboration with Mineville aims to create measurable in-game programs that align with targeted campaign objectives for clients.

Potential Negatives

The sale of InPVP indicates a significant shift in Super League's focus, potentially signaling a loss of a valuable asset and revenue stream.

The necessity to divest assets to streamline operations and reduce costs may raise concerns about the company's financial health and long-term strategy.

Entering an exclusive partnership with Mineville LLC may limit Super League's flexibility and control over future brand partnerships within the Minecraft ecosystem.

FAQ

What is Super League's recent transaction about?

Super League has sold its Minecraft property, InPVP, to Mineville LLC, focusing on playable media and reducing operational costs.

How will the transaction benefit Super League?

The sale allows Super League to streamline operations and focus on providing playable media solutions for global brands.

What is Mineville's plan after acquiring InPVP?

Mineville aims to expand into the Minecraft Bedrock ecosystem and enhance its audience reach through Super League’s partnership.

What role will Super League play in Mineville's operations?

Super League will serve as Mineville's exclusive partner for brand partnerships and advertising sales, collaborating on in-game programs.

How does this sale affect Super League's audience engagement?

The transaction increases Super League’s audience reach to 8.1 million monthly active Minecraft users, enhancing brand visibility.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 22, 2025





Super League





(Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences, today announced it has sold InPVP, the Company's Minecraft property, to Mineville LLC. For Super League, the all-cash transaction is part of an ongoing initiative to streamline operations to focus on playable media and playable content solutions for global brands while reducing operating costs.





For Mineville, already owners of multiple successful Minecraft Java servers, the acquisition marks an expansion into the Minecraft Bedrock ecosystem, which represents a majority of the active Minecraft player base.





Through the transaction, Super League will become Mineville LLC’s exclusive partner for brand partnerships and advertising sales, growing the company’s audience reach to 8.1 million monthly active Minecraft users. Super League and Mineville will collaborate to provide Super League’s clients with creatively inspired in-game programs that are measurable against targeted campaign objectives.





Matt Edelman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Super League, commented, “We are pleased to announce the successful sale of our Mineville asset to well-respected and accomplished Minecraft entrepreneurs, and equally excited to become their revenue growth partners.” He added, “This divestiture allows us to further reduce operational costs and is complimentary to other initiatives we have taken to focus our business on providing playable media and playable content solutions for global brands within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive platforms.”





Mohamed Weheba, co-founder of Mineville, LLC, said, “We’ve been building in the Minecraft ecosystem for over 10 years since we were 12 years old. We’re honored to be one of the partnered Bedrock servers and grow InPVP with our deep love of Minecraft.”







