Super League Enterprise (SLE) Price Target Increased by 420.00% to 53.04

The average one-year price target for Super League Enterprise (NasdaqCM:SLE) has been revised to $53.04 / share. This is an increase of 420.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 933.92% from the latest reported closing price of $5.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super League Enterprise. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLE is 0.00%, an increase of 1,175.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 112.65% to 22K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 11K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLE by 85,253.07% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

