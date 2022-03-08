Sunworks Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) shares are more than 44 percent on Tuesday morning trading continuing a bullish trend since March 4. Stocks are generally on a positive trend today. The solar power and battery storage solutions provider has said on Friday that will host a conference call for the fourth quarter and full-year on March 11. Currently, shares are at $4.47, up 44.08 percent from the previous close of $3.13 on average volume of 6,651,969. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.70-$17.68 on average volume of 1,459,476.

