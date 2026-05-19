Sunshine Biopharma Prices $6M Offering; Closing May 19

(RTTNews) - Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) announced it has priced a $6 million best-efforts public offering, sending shares higher in yesterday's trading.

The financing is structured as 12 million common units, each consisting of one share of common stock and two Series C warrants, priced at $0.50 per unit. The Series C warrants are exercisable immediately at $0.50 per share and will remain outstanding for five years. Closing is expected on or about May 19, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, with Aegis Capital Corp. acting as exclusive placement agent.

The company stated that net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, reinforcing its cash position following fiscal 2025 revenue of $36.3 million.

Sunshine Biopharma currently markets 60 generic prescription drugs in Canada and plans to launch 12 additional products in 2026.

Beyond generics, Sunshine is advancing two proprietary programs. Its K1.1 mRNA candidate is formulated in lipid nanoparticles for liver.

The company is also developing a PLpro protease inhibitor licensed from the University of Arizona, targeting SARS-related coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV. Both programs are designed to expand Sunshine's footprint in oncology and antiviral therapeutics.

SBFM has traded between $0.28 and $2.43 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.51, up 79.51%. During overnight trading the stock is at $0.48, down 5.57%.

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