Sunrun (RUN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $12.42, marking a +2.64% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 7.49% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunrun in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 125.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $675.26 million, indicating a 33.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $3.07 billion, which would represent changes of -71.35% and +3.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 23.61% decrease. Sunrun presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sunrun's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.69. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.8 of its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.