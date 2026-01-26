Sunrun (RUN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $20.01, marking a +2.62% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

The solar energy products distributor's shares have seen a decrease of 4.74% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 105.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $656.91 million, showing a 26.7% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.75% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sunrun. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 469.69% higher. Sunrun presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Sunrun currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.54. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 22.05.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RUN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.