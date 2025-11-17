Sunrun (RUN) Price Target Increased by 10.62% to 21.71

The average one-year price target for Sunrun (NasdaqGS:RUN) has been revised to $21.71 / share. This is an increase of 10.62% from the prior estimate of $19.62 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.01 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.40% from the latest reported closing price of $18.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUN is 0.17%, an increase of 14.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 287,668K shares. The put/call ratio of RUN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,609K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,861K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 35.88% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 13,409K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,700K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 91.35% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,542K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares , representing an increase of 84.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 682.26% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 8,257K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,007K shares , representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 132.42% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 7,440K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,133K shares , representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 55.71% over the last quarter.

